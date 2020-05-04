Loveland man linked to Colorado Capitol coronavirus protest arrested for possessing pipeline bombs – Up News Info

A 53-year-old Loveland man who bragged about bringing high-powered weapons to a Colorado Capitol protest against coronavirus restrictions was arrested over the weekend and faces charges after the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agents They raided his home and found four pipeline bombs, authorities said Sunday night.

A criminal complaint alleges that Bradley Bunn, a member of an anti-government militia, possessed illegal destructive devices. Law enforcement officers, including FBI agents, equipped with two search warrants, carried out the raids on Friday.

Bunn expressed concern after bragging on social media that he would bring high-powered weapons to a rally at the Colorado Capitol in protest of the coronavirus restrictions.

Bunn will be informed of his rights on Monday in a video conference of US magistrates. According to a statement released Sunday night by US Attorney Jason Dunn.

If convicted, Bunn faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $ 250,000 fine.

During searches of Bunn's Loveland residence, officers found four pipeline bombs. Later they also searched Bunn's vehicle and found two 1-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder.

Bomb technicians transported the explosive materials to a range, according to the Dunn statement, "where they were successfully guarded."