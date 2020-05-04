‘Love Island’ postponed until 2021 on ITV – Up News Info

ITV has confirmed that it has disconnected the summer series from its successful reality show Love island amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV television director Kevin Lygo said: "We have tried to make Love Island this summer anyway, but logistically it is not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the well-being of everyone involved."

"Under normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel to Mallorca to prepare the villa, but it is clearly now out of the question."

