Love Island delayed until 2021 due to coronavirus

Bad news Love island Fans: You will have to wait for the return of the original version of the ITV series.
ITV announced the seventh season of Love island it is moving to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have tried all the ways to do Love island this summer, but logistically it is not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the well-being of all involved and that for us is the priority. " Kevin Lygo, ITV's television director, said in a statement.
"Under normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel to the location in Mallorca to prepare the villa, but clearly that is out of the question," said Lygo.
"We are very sorry to fans of the show, but doing it safely is our main concern and Love Island will return stronger than ever in 2021," Lygo continued. "In the meantime Love island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love island on BritBox. "
The British version of Love island airs on Hulu in the United States. CBS aired a US version in 2019 and had plans for a second season. It is unknown if the coronavirus impacted production on the CBS series, but the coronavirus has made a lasting impression on the 2019-2020 television season.
Various shows including Law and order: SVU, Supernatural, Grey's Anatomy and Empire, were forced to close production. Empire He had to scrap his planned series finale, but Supernatural will likely have a chance to end his final season with a proper ending at a later date.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
