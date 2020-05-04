Love Island delayed until 2021 due to coronavirus

Bad news Love island Fans: You will have to wait for the return of the original version of the ITV series.

ITV announced the seventh season of Love island it is moving to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have tried all the ways to do Love island this summer, but logistically it is not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the well-being of all involved and that for us is the priority. " Kevin Lygo, ITV's television director, said in a statement.

"Under normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel to the location in Mallorca to prepare the villa, but clearly that is out of the question," said Lygo.