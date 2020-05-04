Los Angeles Clippers owner buys the forum; A new arena could be built – Up News Info

UDPADO, 2 PM: The Los Angeles Clippers are now official owners of the Forum. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer closed a deal Monday to buy the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Forum.

The escrow close comes six weeks after Ballmer-backed CAPSS LLC announced that it had agreed to pay $ 400 million for the arena. The settlement also resolves MSG's long-standing lawsuit that aimed to block the Clippers' planned $ 1 billion arena to be built on Century Boulevard, just a few blocks from the Forum.

The newly created Forum Entertainment LLC will operate the Forum as a primary venue for live events with the existing leadership team of Geni Lincoln and Mike Fallon remaining in place, reporting to Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations for Clippers.

“We are excited to welcome The Forum to our family. The talented team at The Forum has created a world-class live entertainment venue, and we are committed to building on that reputation, "said Zucker." Having the Forum within walking distance of the new Los Angeles Clippers arena will give us an opportunity. of providing the City of Inglewood with a number of benefits, including a collaborative approach to managing traffic and community activities. "



PREVIOUS, March 24: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has a brand new asset, albeit one that has existed for almost half a century. The former Microsoft CEO agreed to pay $ 400 million to buy the Forum in Inglewood from MSG.

The deal clears a major hurdle in Ballmer's plans to build a new arena for his NBA team, which has shared the Staples Center with the Lakers since the building opened in 1999.

"This is an unprecedented moment, but we believe in our collective future," Ballmer said in a statement. "We are committed to our investment in the city of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers, and our fans."

The cash purchase, made through the new CAPSS LLC, will close in the second quarter.

The Forum deal also resolves MSG's long-standing lawsuit that aimed to block the $ 1 billion Clippers' planned arena to be built on Century Boulevard between Prairie Avenue and Yukon Avenue, just a few blocks from the Forum. The privately funded venue is run as part of what is proposed as the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Complex.

Jack Kent Cooke outside the Forum under construction in 1967.

The Forum will continue to host live concerts, and the new owners will offer jobs to all current MSG Forum employees.

The venerable saloon opened in 1967 as the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and the then-NHL expansion, all owned by Jack Kent Cooke. He also hosted concerts of the world's biggest rock acts, including the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Queen, among other uses. It was also the site of the rematch for the heavyweight title between Muhammad Ali and Ken Norton in 1973.

Previously billed as the Great Western Forum, after the legendary broadcaster Chick Hearn nicknamed it "the fabulous forum," the building underwent a $ 50 million restoration after it was purchased by the Madison Square Garden Company in 2012. It was officially reopened in 2014 with a series of six sold-out concerts by Los Angeles native band Eagles.

The Clippers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in 1984 and played in the closed Sports Arena until they moved to the Staples Center.