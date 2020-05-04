Lori Harvey shows off her dance in a little swimsuit – watch the viral video!

Beauty also for social networks by showing her toned body in a black swimsuit that left little to the imagination. Lori Harvey looks as impressive as ever and it seems that even in quarantine she felt herself!

With such toned abs and wonderful curves, who wouldn't?

Aside from the aesthetic side of her Instagram that needed updating, Lori was also enjoying the sun!

The 23-year-old was completely oiled up while wearing a two-piece black swimsuit barely in the IG story she shared with her many fans.

She also danced for OVO artist PartyNextDoor's Break From Toronto while playing with her still wet hair in the mirror selfie video.

"See what he does,quot; when the light shines / Drunk, he tries to speak at the strip club. Shawty's silhouette looks like a sign of dolla ", it was synchronized with the lyrics of the song and it is safe to say that the last part was very true for her.

It didn't take long for the clip to go viral on Twitter, and there were a lot of people who reacted.

These are some of the tweets about it: ‘Do you know what hurts? I used to have a body like Lori Harvey, now I have a body like Steve Harvey. Annoying. "/" Can we talk about how good Lori Harvey is? "/" Lori harvey is the only person on this earth who can shake my relationship, and I would be the one to leave it for her. "

These are just a few of the posts about her amazing looks!

It's safe to say that fans loved her confidence and beauty and couldn't help but freak out over and over again!

It's official! Lori Harvey is the latest crush on boys and girls!



