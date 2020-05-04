Lori Harvey shakes barely visible bikini greased body

Instagram

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter is rampaging on social media with her thirst trap, which sees her flaunting her oiled body while dancing in a black string bikini.

Up News Info –

Lori harvey He's doing what's best to keep his fans and social media fans entertained while they're quarantined. After staying relatively far from the main headlines during the coronavirus blockade, the 23-year-old socialite stormed the Internet with her thirst trap.

The rapper's girlfriend Future He shared a video of her flaunting her curves in a barely visible bikini on her Instagram Stories. In the short clip, the model left little to the imagination as she showed off her oiled body while dancing. NEXT PARTY"Break From Toronto" in the mirror. She fixed her curly, wet hair before saying, "Shawty's silhouette looks like a sign of dolla."

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLad41d0a45c0a164fec9d1167e1a78e4212%

Lori's Instagram video cannot be seen by her fans and other users, who stopped what they were doing to take a look at the star. "She is beautiful af ….. now back to 2k and warzone," commented one in the clip. "Can we talk about how good Lori Harvey is?" another sprouted, while another person called his body "sensational".

Others could not help but envy Lori's perfect form, and one lamented hilariously: "Geesh, meanwhile, I'm at home like a vacation heart." Another shared, "You know what hurts? I used to have a body like Lori Harvey, now I have a body like Steve Harvey. Deranged."

Someone else tried to use Lori's post as inspiration to achieve her body goal, writing, "My food stops NOW." Another user wrote similarly: "It looks amazing! Let me go running … running … walking! A slow-paced walk. Yes."

Lori has apparently adapted well to life in quarantine. Earlier the same day, he shared a video of his Los Angeles city cruise on his Rolls Royce while entertaining himself for Duck"Time Flies" in his new mixtape "Dark Lane Demo Tapes".