London court delays Assange's extradition hearing

LONDON – WikiLeaks says that its founder, Julian Assange, will have to wait at least until September for a British judge to hear a request for extradition by the United States.

Assange, who is facing espionage charges for WikiLeaks activities, is currently in Belmarsh Prison in London and is fighting the allegations.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, said in a video posted on social media on Monday that it was "completely unacceptable,quot; that Assange has to spend another four months, and potentially more, in prison.

%MINIFYHTMLf063fa13bb3db16bb77d8d180f0dfa0014%

By the time the hearing begins in September, Assange will have spent a year in pretrial detention after being removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Hrafnsson said Assange did not attend Monday's hearing via video link because he was not doing well.

Assange's lawyers have been trying to release him on bail out of fear of his health during the coronavirus pandemic.

An additional administrative hearing is scheduled for June 1.