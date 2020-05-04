London Broncos game canceled when NFL says no international games this year

The NFL announced Monday that its international game schedule this year will be played in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although not officially announced, the Broncos were expected to play the Atlanta Falcons at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this fall.

In addition to that game, the Jacksonville Jaguars were slated to play two games "at home,quot; at Wembley Stadium and the Miami Dolphins (London / Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) and the Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City / Azteca Stadium) were expected they will play abroad. The NFL schedule will be released later this week.

"After considerable analysis, we believe that the decision to play all of our games at home this season is the right one for our players, our clubs and all of our fans in the US, Mexico and the UK," said the NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin in a statement. "We greatly appreciate the support of our government and statistical partners in Mexico and the UK, who agree with this decision, and look forward to returning for the games in both countries in the 2021 season."

The Broncos had begun planning a possible game in London, primarily the logistical challenges of moving their operations across the Atlantic Ocean for a week. In the scouting team in Indianapolis earlier this offseason, coach Vic Fangio said he preferred to play a game on the East Coast (New England, Pittsburgh, Carolina or the New York Jets) before going straight to London.