Livestream: Berklee Latino singer-songwriter to perform on Boston.com

In an effort to provide some virtual entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic, Boston.com has partnered with Berklee College of Music student concert producer Victoria Verba to bring readers live performances by artists across genres. which include jazz, R,amp;B, pop and more. Performances take place on Boston.com's Facebook and Instagram pages, and readers can vote on a song for artists to cover before the live broadcast.

Our next series of live concerts with Berklee College of Music is Argentine singer-songwriter Martín Guas, who will perform on Boston.com's social media pages beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Guas is a multi-instrumentalist whose music has its roots in Latin American folk and is currently completing his studies at Berklee, where he received a full scholarship. He released his debut album. Versatile in 2015 and his new single "Hoy Te Vas,quot; on Friday.

Guas will perform a short set that will feature a song chosen by Boston.com readers on Instagram at 5 p.m. EDT and Facebook at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. You can vote below for your favorite before it goes live.

