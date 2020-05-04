Live baseball reportedly returns to ESPN with KBO deal

Live baseball returns to your TV (tablet, phone, laptop, and any other way you used to watch live sports in the pre-coronavirus world).

You may not know many of the Korean Baseball Organization players, although there are some familiar names for baseball fans, but you will know baseball. And baseball at KBO is good.

ESPN and KBO have reportedly agreed to a deal to stream KBO games. From this story from the Yonhap News Agency:

ESPN will broadcast one game per day, with one Opening Day game between the Samsung Lions and the North Carolina Dinos. The game will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Korean time, or 1 a.m., Tuesday, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

MORE: No, MLB Enrollment in Coronavirus Study Won’t Accelerate Baseball Return

Yes, you have read that time correctly. It is not the ideal time to watch baseball in the United States, but live baseball late at night is a thousand times better than any live baseball.

ESPN has been negotiating with the KBO for broadcast rights for a few weeks, although the sports channel’s first offer was not exactly lucrative. ESPN reportedly wanted the rights for free. That offer was obviously not accepted.

According to the Yonhap News Agency report, the exact terms and finances have not been released, although it is safe to assume that the KBO is getting more than $ 0 from ESPN.

Former MLB players at KBO

There is a rich history of players who fought, for one reason or another, before leaving for Korea to restart their careers. Eric Thames, for example, started his career with three big years in the KBO, then returned to MLB and hit 72 home runs for the 2017-19 Brewers. Likewise, Josh Lindbloom had three excellent KBO seasons after his MLB career stalled, then he signed a three-year, $ 9.125 million contract with Milwaukee this offseason.

Each team is allowed three foreign players on its roster. Here is a link to the list.

As for the names you might know, Casey Kelly pitched for four seasons in the majors: 2012 and 2015 with the Padres, 2016 with the Braves, and 2018 with the Giants. He pitched at KBO last season and formed a 2.55 ERA in 29 starts. Drew Rucinski also pitched a four-year part in the majors: 2014-15 with the Angels, 2017 with the Twins and 2018 with the Marlins. He had a 3.05 ERA in 30 starts in South Korea last year. Mel Rojas Jr. is the son of former MLB pitcher Mel Rojas, and after eight years in the minors with the Pirates and Braves organizations (he never made his MLB debut), he has become a star in KBO action. He is averaging .310 and .940 OPS over three years in the league, including 67 home runs and 218 RBIs in the past two seasons.UFC 249 Live Stream Reddit

Coronavirus stipulations

Daily regulations: the referees wear masks. Players don’t have to.

Here’s Daniel Kim, a journalist who covers the KBO, on daily regulations. “Temporary controls and masks have been a part of daily life for all of us here for some time. Whether you go to stadiums or just enter office buildings, your temperatures are controlled and you must wear masks. It has been part of our daily routine here, so I think the players have adapted to it as well. “

Journalist Jeeho Yoo attended the first preseason games on Monday. This is part of what he wrote:

“The players had to be monitored for temperatures and report the results to the league office. After scoring a run, they could only do aerial bumpers, so as not to touch the bare hands of their teammates. Referees had to wear masks and protective gloves, and so did bats. Spitting is strictly prohibited. That includes eating sunflower seeds and spitting husks. “

If any player tests positive for COVID-19, the league closes for three weeks. Each team would lose 18 games.