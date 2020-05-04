Literally just 11 photos of Kardashians eating salads

There's nothing the Kardashian-Jenners love more than a great leaf salad.

As May is National Salad Month, we decided to celebrate by reviewing the many salad moments of the famous family of keeping up with the Kardashians. As fans of the show surely know, Kris Jenner and their offspring often have their biggest conversations over a plate of lettuce.

For example, in the compilation video above, the mother revealed to her daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian that she felt self-conscious about her beach body. Specifically, while Kim and Kourtney listened intently as they chewed on vegetable salad, the mother of six said she was "scared to be in a bathing suit."

"I think we are all at an age where our body image is a little bit scary," said matriarch Kardashian-Jenner at the time. "There is nothing worse than everyone having fun in a bikini and me wrapped in a towel."