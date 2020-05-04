"Listen to your heart,quot; is better than "The Bachelor,quot;

At BuzzFeed News we are proud to present you with a variety of stories, from the most serious to the most joyous. To help keep everything free, become a member and subscribe to our newsletter, Sprout today.

I groaned, as I'm sure many did, when I saw the commercials for The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, another derivation of the (already bloated) dating and love franchise. "It is like a real life Star is born! "Host Chris Harrison was excited about the announcements. What does that mean, I was wondering? Someone dies in the end? Well not exactly. The show, which currently airs on Mondays on ABC, brings together musicians from across the country (many of them from Texas) seeking to find great straight love. In the first two episodes, they go on dates and find out if they have romantic and musical chemistry. They are then tried, by a rotating variety of judges, including a fedorad, and surprisingly committed Jason Mraz, on that chemistry during performances. Couples will be eliminated every week until only one duo remains: win love and their own recording contract. This may sound corny and artificial, and of course it is, it is The Bachelor, after all. And yet, oddly, everything feels a lot less shy than the recent Netflix eruption of shows that randomly throws reality genres into a blender: Catfish Satisfies Older brother, The Bachelor Satisfies 90 promised day – often without clear rules or follow-up. Listen to your heart a brilliant and carefully structured singing competition turned into a dating reality mashup is an incredibly compelling escapism, somehow perfectly suited for this moment in reverse.

There has always been an organic connection between music and drama in the Bachelor universe. Who can forget Jed, the cheating country serenade wannabe, famous for being abandoned by Hannah Brown last year? Or the moment Soulja Boy appeared High school to help contestants create a rap video "right reasons,quot;? (Which worked as an unforgettable study of the show's whiteness.) In last season's most talked-about episode, country singer Chase Rice appeared on the show as a musical guest to perform for bachelor Pete Weber on their date. But in fact, it was used by the producers to provoke drama with a contestant with whom he had dated. That crazy moment hinted at the way the original franchise was running out, turning into a dating show and more of a commentary on the extremes people are willing to go through to get a platform on national television. Most of the contestants appeared to be aspiring influencers, and they spent much of their time complaining about how the others were simply there to influence social media. All right, Listen to your heart is actually about these issues of authenticity, and the contestants are undoubtedly there for a platform, looking for a duo to advance their career and love. These musicians in their twenties and thirties have passed through the Single filter, which means they are mostly white, with pearly teeth and Instagram model bodies. They have to be talented, or at least able to sing in code, and some are refreshingly neophytes of the Bachelor Nation. (Matt, a bearded guy from Austin, who women consider having bigger arms, even mistakes Chris Harrison for Chrises Hansen and Hemsworth.)

Women have the first choice in pairs, as the show starts with more women than men, making it feel more like the superior. Bachelorette party, with the guys in the hetero hot dates. Jamie, a 21-year-old restaurant host, is caught between Ryan, a like-minded green-eyed Shawn Mendes from Michigan, and Trevor, who appears to have been pulled from one of those healthy frat boy porn sites. When Jamie and Ryan have a recording session with producer John Mayer, they sing their song "Gravity,quot; together. (Is there a better performer / lyricist than John Mayer to choose a show about rosy hetero romance and fuckboys? I don't think so.) On Jamie's next date, in a park with Trevor, they sang a duet in an acoustic version of Little Girl's "Girl Crush." (Maybe I love that song, but it was pretty magical; watching the show feels like flipping through YouTube music covers.) Jamie tells us that she is comfortable with the way Trevor lets her shine during the performance, unlike so many men who have "dimmed their lights." And listen, at that moment I really saw how the show is like a real life Star is born, as they discover relationship dynamics through music. %MINIFYHTML3284f513ddd7d92a621fc5207d72cf8912% Julia, a 27-year-old Texas woman, connects with Josh, a guy described on the show as "Mr. Clean," and Sheridan, a long-haired singer with a vulnerable vibe and a truck named Stella. "He's gigantic, he's torn, he's bald," Sheridan says of Josh, declaring himself intimidated. But Sheridan, who is otherwise shy, composes a song for Julia; a (thankfully brief) guitar solo that seems to allow you to see it in a different light, turning it on with its charms. Among the predictable links are some surprises about who is chosen during the first rose ceremony. Which intensifies in the run-up to the second rose ceremony when the show draws more women and men have a chance to choose. (It's less fun, and while I'm not going to spoil anything, one thing that was more annoying than surprising is that when the boys picked, the Latino, African American, and black contestants were out after the second elimination.) Perhaps because everyone is supposed to be a relaxed musician, the drama feels less toxic than usual for a Single show, even though there are attempts to instigate it. For example, midway through the episode, producers add Natascha, an aspiring pop star, who describes herself as "a diva but not a diva," to accuse Trevor of cheating on his girlfriend. It's fun to see Trevor squirm when Natascha confronts him, and I could hear his comments on whether he "cheated emotionally,quot; or not forever.

But unlike the original Single, where hetero deception would be the main point of the drama, here we have the music, and its work in it, to turn it on and off. In this new setup, in addition to auditioning for romantic partners, they also audition coworkers, which paradoxically feels less artificial than the "all for love,quot; dating show spirit. Maybe it's because the mix of personal and professional drama is finally moving away from the one-dimensional pink color that was ruining the franchise. And, of course, it is not only the contestants who have to comment on which motivations and chemistry of the couples are real and which are not. For the third episode, the dates of the musical chairs end, and the contestants have to settle for their partners, spending the next episodes preparing to sing duets in front of the judges.

