Home Entertainment Lil Tjay Disses A Boogie and Tekashi 6ix9ine – Don Q responds

Lil Tjay Disses A Boogie and Tekashi 6ix9ine – Don Q responds

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo
Ad nordvpn

Lil Tjay jumped in line to throw punches at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Tekashi 6ix9ine over the weekend.

"F * CK ALL THE OTHER SH * T PASSING ON RN IRRELEVANT SHIT," he wrote. "ONLY WHAT I KNOW IS IM TO CLOSE THE STREETS FROM NOW ON IM THE KING OF NY! ALL THAT OTHER NA NA NA SH * T ND SNITCH RAINBOW HAIR SHIT HAPPENING IN MY CITY TO DUBB!" He continued in the caption along with a video promoting his upcoming mixtape.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©