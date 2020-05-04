Lil Tjay Disses A Boogie and Tekashi 6ix9ine – Don Q responds

Lil Tjay jumped in line to throw punches at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Tekashi 6ix9ine over the weekend.

"F * CK ALL THE OTHER SH * T PASSING ON RN IRRELEVANT SHIT," he wrote. "ONLY WHAT I KNOW IS IM TO CLOSE THE STREETS FROM NOW ON IM THE KING OF NY! ALL THAT OTHER NA NA NA SH * T ND SNITCH RAINBOW HAIR SHIT HAPPENING IN MY CITY TO DUBB!" He continued in the caption along with a video promoting his upcoming mixtape.

"THE REAL GON UNDERSTANDS … MAY 8 IM GIVING ALL THE PAINS THEY NEED, ITZ UP NY STAND TF UP."

Boogie's Highbridge tag teammate Don Q responded to his punches.

"Word to my mother, I'm not going to save black people anymore," he said. "The next time n * ggas sees n * ggas, n * ggas being stripped of everything, respectfully. I'm telling you now. Don't say the names of the niggas. Don't say the name of my man. You're playing n * ggas around Since this sh * t is a game, sh * t is not a game. In fact, I've been gone too long, n * ggas think they can say anything. "

Tjay replied: "Hey, can you suck my damn shit, how about that, n * gga. Me, Don Q, suck my shit, nigga. Slap him, n * gga,quot; Are you stupid, n * gga? Are you fucking stupid? All of you n * ggas is really p * ssy. "

No one has stepped forward to defend 6ix9ine.