Lil Nas X's nude hot tub photos leave Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter upset

Noah Cyrus, who was romantically linked to the hit maker of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; Before dating as a gay, he posts a boring comment in his social media post that saw him flexing his muscles while on his skin.

Lil Nas X it seemed to have turned off Noah Cyrus with his latest selfies on social networks. On Saturday night, May 2, the hit creator of "Old Town Road" released a series of photos that captured him posing nude in a hot tub that incited his collaborator's daughter. Billy Ray Cyrus to send you a distress message.

Hinting that he could no longer handle the racy photos of the 21-year-old rapper, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus he wrote in the comment section, "that's it." He added an anguished-faced emoji to the end of his answer. His response prompted several users to remind him that MC "Panini" is gay.

While Noah seemed to be disturbed, Nas X's selfies have garnered nearly 850,000 likes from fans and followers. Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat They were among those who delighted in the "not homo" publication of the rhyme that saw him flexing his biceps and glaring at the camera.

Others have also expressed their enthusiasm for the smoking images of Nas X in the comment section. "Lil Nas XXX", "beta testing the only fans. See you on the beach", "I do not fall into this thirst trap, brother", and "This is the content we registered for" were among the responses sent by his fans and followers. in response.

Nas X and Noah have been friends since they met at the Rolling Loud Festival. In May 2019, however, the two found themselves romantically linked. Her family, at the time, suggested that the two began texting and facetimeing each other. An alleged family member also told MTO News that they could consider themselves a couple.

A month later, Nas X made use of Pride month to come out as gay. "Some of you already know it, some of you don't care, some of you are no longer gone. But before the end of this month I want you to listen carefully to their attention," he wrote on Twitter. June 30, referring to his song "C7osure (You Like)" that focuses on hugging himself.