Leslie Jordan remembers Lady GaGa & # 39; Riding & # 39; Him in & # 39; American Horror Story: Roanoke & # 39; Set

During his Instagram series & # 39; Pillow Talk & # 39 ;, the usual cast of the series franchise & # 39; AHS & # 39; opens up about his first impression of hit maker & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; and his experience working with her.

Leslie Jordan shared a hilarious memory about working with Lady Gaga in "American horror story: Roanoke "during her Instagram series" Pillow Talk ".

During a new episode of his show, the 65-year-old actor recalled filming a scene with the 34-year-old hitmaker, when the two worked together on Ryan Murphy's hit FX series.

"I can see when I met you, in three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the set of American Horror … very well raised," she shared. "Please thank you. Adorable little girl."

However, the star went on to explain GaGa's interesting approach to acting, which came to light when they rehearsed a scene in which her character murders her own.

"We had a scene where I was going to blow fairy dust on my face, and then he would knock me down, blind me, chase me, and then he would roll me, kick me," Leslie explained. "And then he was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."

He continued, "She took me into the woods just before we shot," and she said, "You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners." I thought, "Where is this going?"

"Well, darling, she kicked me around, spun me around, and pounced on me and started riding me … I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just stood there and thought, 'How I get into these situations? "

