Anne Sweeney, who had a long history with Disney and is a member of the Netflix board of directors, has joined the board of the Lego Group.

The company announced the addition on Monday, saying Sweeney is replacing Kåre Schultz, CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

In addition to Lego and Netflix, Sweeney is a member of the board of directors of the Mayo Clinic. She is a distinguished dean at Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

Before resigning in 2015, Sweeney was co-president of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney / ABC Television Group.

"Anne brings key strategic competencies within family ownership, entertainment and digitization with her of an impressive career," said Lego Chairman of the Board Thomas Kirk Kristiansen. "I am looking forward to working with Anne Sweeney on the council."

Last month, Up News Info broke the news of a five-year partnership between Lego and Universal for the theatrical development, production and distribution of movies that combine original ideas with Lego building blocks. An agreement with Universal Music Group followed. Warner Bros. had hit Paydirt a few years ago with The Lego movie and other deliveries.

Lego has been increasing its Hollywood profile in recent times, building on decades of history as a licensee of major studio properties, from Star Wars to Harry Potter. Fox recently earned solid ratings from Lego masters, an unwritten series of newbies.