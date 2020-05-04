Leaked specifications for the unreleased 13-inch MacBook Pro model – BGR

A new leak reveals the alleged specifications of a variation of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 laptop.

The new laptop could have up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of SSDs, as well as 10th generation Intel chips, according to a new benchmark.

Apple is expected to release the 13-inch MacBook Pro update sometime in May, according to a previous leak.

Apple launched a ton of new products in recent weeks, despite the coronavirus pandemic that makes it impossible to visit Apple's retail stores in most countries. The list includes new releases including the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard, the cheaper MacBook Air and the iPhone SE update, all of which are available to order online. Apple has yet to update the MacBook Pro line, although we already have several rumors detailing upcoming releases. Apple is expected to replace the 13.3-inch MacBook with a 14-inch model, just as it did with the 15.6-inch version that got a 16-inch display upgrade last year. On top of that, Apple may launch its first MacBook ARM later this year, part of the rumored plan to replace Intel chips with its custom A-series processors. It's unclear when Apple will begin rolling out MacBook Pro updates, but A new leak tells us what we can expect from 2020 Pro laptops.

A Twitter user who is known for leaking specs and benchmarks for upcoming PCs shared details about what appears to be a maximized 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro 2020.

Specifications were discovered through a 3DMark reference list for the device. This 13-inch MacBook Pro has an i7-1068NG7 processor with a clock speed of 2.3GHz, with Turbo Boost support up to 4.1GHz. The laptop includes 32GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD according to the list.

We may be looking at a MacBook Pro with a tenth generation Intel Lake-U processor, Tom's Guidebook reports, which is in line with what is happening in the industry. A variety of laptop manufacturers have upgraded their devices to the latest versions of Intel chips, including Apple. 2020 MacBook Air models are already compatible with Intel's 10th generation chips, so pros will follow soon.

How soon? We don't have a release date for this particular update, but we could see it in stores sometime this month. That's what well-known YouTuber and Apple leaker Jon Prosser said in early April. And Prosser has managed several details from Apple so far, including the launch of the iPhone SE.

The leaked configuration will be at the top end of the price spectrum, so you should expect the base configuration to start with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of RAM. Hopefully the 13-inch base model gets the same 16GB / 512GB as the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year.

Image Source: Apple Inc.