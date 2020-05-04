Leaked design of Apple iPhone 12 looks impressive in these new images – BGR

It has been repeatedly reported that the release date of Apple's iPhone 12 will be delayed, possibly sometime in October or perhaps even November, depending on how severe the impact of the new coronavirus is on manufacturing.

While Apple fans may have to wait longer than normal to get their hands on Apple's next-generation iPhones, they don't have to wait to see what Apple's new design looks like.

Apple's latest iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs were recently leaked, and now a new series of images shows us what phones look like.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

If you're a fan of Apple and following the latest rumors and leaks, you've undoubtedly already read multiple times that the launch of Apple's iPhone 12 has probably been delayed. Nothing is known for sure, of course, but more and more rumors suggest Apple will end up missing its usual launch deadline in mid-September. The new coronavirus pandemic has been raging worldwide for months, and will continue to disrupt our lives for the foreseeable future. Virtually everyone and everything is affected in one way or another, including factories in China and elsewhere that make consumer electronics.

The latest reports say the iPhone 12's mass production has been delayed by at least a month. If true, that does one of two things: Either Apple's iPhone 12 models will launch on time in September and will be in very short supply, or Apple will delay the launch sometime in October or November. In any case, we still have at least four months and we change before Apple reveals its new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs. Unfortunately for Apple and fortunately for us, however, the new designs have already leaked.

The timing of Apple's iPhone 12 release may still be a mystery, but the iPhone 12 series itself hasn't been a mystery for quite some time. In fact, we've known a lot about Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models since even before the iPhone 11 series was released. Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities told us that Apple was working on a redesigned iPhone 12 series. that would usher in some big changes.

Between September and December last year, Kuo told us that Apple was working on four new iPhone 12 models, two low-end versions with dual-lens cameras, and two Pro models with triple-lens cameras. He also said that all four phones would support 5G, and said they would have OLED displays, as well as a new design with flat metal edges like the old iPhone 5. Small details have been added to the mix from Kuo and other sources. then, and now it seems that the design of the iPhone 12 has been finalized. How does it look? A new set of renderings of PhoneArena gives us a good idea

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max design can be seen at the top of this post, and the design of iPhone 12 models is directly above. They are quite similar, with the exception of the set of cameras on the back of each phone. In addition to the two lenses on the back of iPhone 12 phones, Pro models get a third lens and the LIDAR sensor from the latest iPad Pro tablets.

PhoneArena It did a very good job of sticking to reliable leaks when creating these renders, so they should be a very nice representation of Apple's upcoming new iPhone. That being said, there are a few mistakes. Several of the renders like the following have a notch that is not shaped properly. Also, the blog scoffed at a (RED) iPhone 12 Pro Project, which is highly unlikely. Finally, you'll notice that the rear camera settings in all the images in this post match the color of the back of the phone, as is the case with the iPhone 11 series. In fact, the iPhone 12 is expected to continue that trend. , but for some reason, most of PhoneArena’s Other renderings have black around the rear camera lenses.