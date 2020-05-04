Laverne Cox is using [SPOILER] in honor of the postponed Met Gala

The 2020 Met Gala may be postponed, but that has not stopped Laverne Cox to celebrate the biggest night of fashion.

Monday Orange is the new black actress caught with Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester and revealed how he is holding the postponed event indefinitely. Like E! Readers surely know that, before the Met Gala was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, the famous fashion event was scheduled for tonight in New York City.

The theme for this year's gala, "About Time: Fashion and Duration," was in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. So Cox went vintage Thierry Mugler for her exclusive chat with Sylvester.

"The reason I wear the classic Thierry Mugler is because this year's Met Gala theme is supposed to be 'About time: fashion and duration'," the 47-year-old actress explained. "And so, apart from the idea of ​​the exhibition, they were going to look at fashion through time and see how fashion can be cyclical."