Laverne Cox is using [SPOILER] in honor of the postponed Met Gala

The 2020 Met Gala may be postponed, but that has not stopped Laverne Cox to celebrate the biggest night of fashion.
Monday Orange is the new black actress caught with Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester and revealed how he is holding the postponed event indefinitely. Like E! Readers surely know that, before the Met Gala was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, the famous fashion event was scheduled for tonight in New York City.
The theme for this year's gala, "About Time: Fashion and Duration," was in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. So Cox went vintage Thierry Mugler for her exclusive chat with Sylvester.
"The reason I wear the classic Thierry Mugler is because this year's Met Gala theme is supposed to be 'About time: fashion and duration'," the 47-year-old actress explained. "And so, apart from the idea of the exhibition, they were going to look at fashion through time and see how fashion can be cyclical."
According to Cox, Mugler's 80s and 90s "recalls Dior's new look," making it the perfect set for (what would have been) tonight's theme. Also, Cox shared that he loved Kim KardashianMugler's collaboration for last year's Met Gala.
"Mr. Mugler came out of retirement last year to design Kim Kardashian's look, if you recall, and that was epic," said LGBTQ + advocate and fashion icon. "That was such an epic moment last year, it was so epic!"
Although Cox acknowledged that it is very rare to get Mr. Mugler to design something new, she said "it would be a dream,quot; for him to tackle his next Met Gala look. However, she had nothing but love for Christian Siriano, who designed the look for her first Met Gala.
"Christian to be able to deliver the moment with such drama, with so much attention to detail, with so much care and love, he just feels like my Blue Prince of Fashion," he said. "And it has also been incredible during this pandemic, making masks for health workers."
While battling emotions, Cox touted Siriano as "an incredible human being,quot; and a "friend,quot;.
As expected, Cox noted that the 2019 gala was "one of the best moments of my life." As I relayed to Sylvester, "The Met Gala seemed like this impossible dream."
However, this "Alabama transgender black girl,quot; received her invitation directly from fashion Chief editor Anna Wintour and your team
"Thank you! Thank you, Mrs. Wintour," he said.
