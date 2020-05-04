LAUSD will start a new school year in mid-August – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Unified School District will begin the 2020-21 school year on August 18, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday.

However, what is unclear is whether students in the nation's second largest school district will continue to learn remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, or whether the campuses will open and they will be able to return to the classroom.

A decision has not been made on when students can return, Beutner said. That will probably depend on the directives of health officials.

"The 2020-21 school year begins on August 18," said Beutner. "We have not made any decisions about opening school facilities by that date and will not do so until science and health authorities tell us that it is safe and appropriate to do so."

It seemed to indicate that widespread coronavirus testing will need to be done before schools can reopen.

"There is still a lot of speculation about when and how schools will reopen," Beutner said. "The timing is still uncertain because science is still uncertain. At a minimum, a comprehensive testing and contact tracking system will be required, and the implications of the testing will be widely understood before schools can reopen.

Schools across the state have been operating remotely since mid-March, with students using programs like Zoom and Google Classroom to connect with their teachers and complete their coursework.

LAUSD announced earlier this month that it will complete the remainder of this current school year, as well as the summer term, remotely.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom indicated that the new school year could begin as early as July to make up for time lost in the classroom.

"We are considering a school year even earlier in the fall, as late as July or early August," Newsom said. “We have definitely not made decisions in that space. But I just want people to know about the concern about learning loss. ”

Beutner said Monday that more than 15 million meals have been served to children and adults through the district's Grab-and-Go program since LAUSD closed the campuses. The program was designed to replace the breakfast and lunch that students would normally receive during the school day.

Beutner also noted that the district is working with each school to try to determine how to organize virtual graduation ceremonies.

“Since meetings are not possible now, we will be helping each school community organize their best virtual celebration now, and all students will be able to participate in a celebration in person when health authorities tell us it is safe and appropriate to do so. – either at the end of the summer or later in the school year, ”said Beutner.