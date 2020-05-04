Last plans to reopen Pinellas County – Up News Info Tampa

Page last updated on May 4, 2020 –

Florida and Pinellas County Guidance for Phase 1 Reopening

On April 29, 2020, the Governor issued Phase 1: insurance. Intelligent. Step-by-step plan for Florida's recovery. The plan allows for the gradual opening of non-essential services and activities, and requires that all individuals continue to follow CDC's safety and social distancing guidelines. Under the Governor's Executive Order 20-111, the state's safest home order extends until 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. the Governor's Executive Order 20-112, Phase 1: Insurance. Intelligent. Florida Step-by-Step Recovery Plan takes effect May 4, 2020 with no set expiration date, and the following applies: Seniors and people with underlying serious medical conditions. It is strongly recommended to stay home and limit exposure to reduce the risks of COVID-19.

It is strongly recommended to stay home and limit exposure to reduce the risks of COVID-19. All essential services and activities previously permitted under the State's Safest Home Order they can continue in the same way that they have been operating, including compliance with safety guidelines issued by CDC and OSHA.

they can continue in the same way that they have been operating, including compliance with safety guidelines issued by CDC and OSHA. In accordance with the previous orders of the Governor, Bars, pubs and discotheques stay closed

stay closed Vacation Rentals it is also prohibited. Restaurants and food establishments You can reopen dining areas with a maximum occupancy of 25% of the stated construction capacity. Bar counters where alcohol is served should remain closed. Outdoor seating is permitted under the Governor's order with no building capacity limitations, provided that CDC guidelines for social distancing are followed. Please note that local ordinances may limit outdoor seating. Additional guidance for restaurants and food establishments is included on the last page of this document. Effective May 4, 2020, unless specifically prohibited and stated below, non-essential services and activities can operate using social distancing guidelines. All non-essential services and activities can make unlimited deliveries and pick-ups on the sidewalk. All activities allowed in the store must meet a maximum of 25% of the established occupancy of the building. Employees, staff, and / or independent contractors working on site do not count toward building occupancy of 25%. Clients will be required to follow appropriate CDC social distancing (no groups over 10 and keep 6 feet between groups). The maximum occupancy limit of 25% does not apply to essential services or activities, such as supermarkets, doctor's offices, and home improvement stores, etc. The following non-essential services and types of activities must remain CLOSED by the Governor: Games and video games room

Day Spa / Beauty Services

Hairdressing services (including braiding, haircutting, and styling)

Nail salon services

Hairdressing services

Fitness, dance, Pilates, and yoga studios and gyms.

Massage (unless directed by a medical provider)

Painting, crafts or art studios.

Tattoo and piercing services

Bowling

Zoos

Billiard rooms

Concert halls and music.

Places with attractions and / or water parks.

Cinemas and other theaters (including adult entertainment theaters) Any other non-essential service and activity that is not specifically listed above may operate, subject to the maximum occupancy and social distance requirements of 25%. Museums and libraries – Maximum occupancy of the client at 25% of the established capacity of the building. Interactive displays / functions and children's play areas must remain closed. Local governments may decide to keep museums and libraries closed. The Governor's Executive Order directs everyone not to congregate in groups of more than 10 people and non-members of the same group to stay 6 feet away. This must be done in a practical way while using common sense. To clarify, the directives do not prohibit 10 people from being in a building or place. More than 10 people are allowed in supermarkets, churches, parks, etc. however, they must be 6 feet away from those who are not in the same group. If they get together, they are allowed to stay together. Large gatherings for sports, leisure or similar activities in venues, arenas and stadiums are prohibited. County Orders and Orientation Under the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners Resolution # 20-33 in effect

April 30, 2020 All groups can reopen and are limited to 50% of that group's published capacity and all are directed not to congregate in groups of more than ten people and that people who do not belong to the same group must stay six feet away. Owners and operators must follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting facilities. Under the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners Resolution # 20-35 in effect

April 30, 2020 playgrounds and play equipment located in private child care facilities can be reopened while following Governor's Executive Order of no more than nine children and one caregiver per classroom, provided that all equipment used by one group of children must be cleaned and disinfected before it is used by another group of children. Owners and operators must follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting facilities. Public playgrounds remain closed. Under the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners Resolution # 20-34 in effect

May 4, 2020 All public beaches and public parking lots in Pinellas County may reopen on May 4 and everyone is ordered not to congregate in groups of more than ten people and non-group members must remain within six feet away. Public beach toilets can be opened with improved cleaning and sanitation that meets CDC cleaning and sanitizing guidelines. All residents are strongly encouraged wear face masks according to CDC guide when you are in places with high pedestrian traffic, such as supermarkets and retail stores. Examples for restaurants and food establishments based on state order Maximum 25% of the declared occupation of the building

If the maximum occupancy of the building of your establishment is 180, the State Order allows a maximum of 45 clients at the same time indoors. The percentage measurement is not based on the number of tables you once had in your establishment; It is based on the authorized occupancy of the building on your business license. Employees, staff and / or independent contractors working on site do not count toward the maximum occupancy of 25%.

The latest plans to reopen Pinellas County and beaches will come with some rules.

The Pinellas County Board of Commissioners issued modified orders Tuesday that allow the conditional reopening of public beaches, parking areas on public beaches, and common area pools. Daycare pools and playgrounds can reopen Thursday at 6 a.m., and the beaches will open Monday, May 4 at 7 a.m.

• Pools in hotels, motels, homeowners associations, apartment complexes, and long-term care facilities are limited to 50 percent of the maximum established bath load. Homeowners and operators must comply with CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitation.

• Daycare playgrounds can be reopened with CDC social distancing and sanitation requirements. However, facilities must continue to comply with the state order requiring social distancing and not groups larger than 10. Play equipment used by one group of children must be cleaned and disinfected before it is used by another group of children.

• Public beach visitors must adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing. Groups of more than 10 are prohibited, and people who do not belong to the same family must stay at least 6 feet away.

• Public beach toilets must comply with CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfection. The concessions, which include the snack bar and kayak and chair rentals, will remain closed pending a new state address regarding nonessential business.

• Sand Key Park, Fort De Soto Park and all Fred Howard Park will reopen with the beaches. Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks will remain closed until the state reopens them.

Essential and non-essential business

Businesses not listed as essential under Governor Ron DeSantis' home security order of April 1, 2020 must remain closed until the state order is rescinded, expires Thursday, or a new state order is issued. In the absence of a new state orientation, Pinellas County will return to its home security order of March 26, 2020, subject to amendments the Board could make when it meets again Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Data-driven approach

The Board chose to take this first step to reopen the County's economy and amenities based on COVID-19 trend data. Trends indicate a crushing or downward trend in the number of cases, the number of positive test results, and demand in the local health system, as a result of citizen cooperation with established restrictions. County Administrator Barry A. Burton and Sheriff Bob Gualtieri received comments from health officials, city partners, and community stakeholders ahead of Tuesday's meeting. The Board also heard from Dr. Ulyee Choe, Director of the Pinellas Health Department, on Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing risk presented by COVID-19, citizens must continue to practice social distancing, handwashing, and other good hygiene habits to protect themselves and others. People over 65 and / or who have underlying health conditions are encouraged to take further steps to minimize their risk of exposure.

Pinellas CARES local financial assistance

In another action, the Board also approved Pinellas CARES financial aid programs, which are funded through the Federal Coronavirus Economic Aid, Aid and Economic Security Act (CARES).

Pinellas CARES Financial Assistance will support eligible individuals and families who have lost their jobs or significant income due to COVID-19 with one-time assistance to pay past due rent, mortgage and utility bills. Payments will be disbursed directly to the utility, mortgage, or other eligible agency to which the individual bills are due.

Pinellas CARES Small Business Grants will offer one-time grants of $ 5,000 to eligible small businesses with 25 or fewer employees to cover expenses such as employee wages, supplier bills, and rent. Emergency aid is specifically aimed at helping local businesses with a commercial location in the county meet the immediate financial needs caused by the pandemic.

The funds can only be used to pay for financial losses caused by the pandemic that have not yet been paid by insurance or another federal aid program.

Additional information on how to apply for each program will be posted this week at www.PinellasCounty.org/Covid19. The County will also conduct extensive public outreach on these programs and will issue additional media updates in the coming days.

The COVID-19 website also provides information on the county's COVID response, recommendations, frequently asked questions, health information, and links to a variety of assistance.

For full details of the plan to reopen, visit the Pinellas County website.