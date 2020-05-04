L.A. County Coronavirus Deaths, New Cases Drop, But With One Warning: Up News Info

MONDAY UPDATED AT 1:45 P.M. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 28 new deaths and 568 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That's nearly 500 fewer new cases than reported on Friday, continuing the roller coaster fluctuations that have been reported this week.

As noted last week, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, said today's big drop could be due to "there is very little evidence over the weekend," and that could mean total bigger later this week as full strength testing resumes.

The director later emphasized that, "on average, more people die each day in Los Angeles County than from any other disease."

To date, the county has identified 26,217 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,256 total deaths from the virus.

Related story FreeWheel Joins Fox News to Cancel in Advance Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Dr. Ferrer said 172,000 people in Los Angeles County have been tested, and a staggering 13% of them tested positive for coronavirus.

FRIDAY UPDATED AT 2 P.M. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 62 new deaths and 1,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That's nearly 300 more new cases than reported on Thursday, continuing the roller coaster fluctuations that have been reported this week. While Thursday's numbers decreased, there was a large increase on Wednesday.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, noted that Wednesday's big pothole, more than 1,500 new cases, included new test results in institutional settings and also a delay in test results during the weekend, which probably explained the increase that day.

To date, the county has identified 24,215 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,172 deaths from the virus.

These numbers were announced when California Governor Gavin Newsom faced large-scale lawsuits and protests on Friday over his stay-at-home policies and the decision to close beaches in Orange County.

PREVIOUS The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That's about 800 fewer new infections than announced on Wednesday.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, noted that Wednesday's number included results from new tests in institutional settings and also a delay in test results over the weekend, which probably explains fluctuation.

To date, the county has identified 23,182 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,111 deaths from the virus.

%MINIFYHTMLaac6821383a7cbcfc4e8d163fb73333c14%

Those numbers came the same day the CDC released a three-step "Reopening America Decision Tool" to clean and disinfect public places (read it here). That guide comes down to roughly 1) determining what needs cleaning, 2) cleaning using the appropriate disinfectant, and 3) maintaining and reviewing these practices. CNN reports that at least 31 states have plans to start easing the restrictions in the coming days. California is among them.

Ironically, California Governor Gavin Newsom closed all Orange County beaches on Thursday, citing photos and widespread reports of crowds in the sand during the heat wave last weekend, especially in Newport Beach.

AP Images



Newsom also announced Thursday that the California Department of Social Services has created a childcare portal to help parents who are struggling to work and who also need to find care for their children. The initiative includes more than 400 "emerging" childcare facilities.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that free coronavirus testing will be available to all residents of the city. Testing is made possible by a partnership with Sean Penn's CORE organization, which has been independently establishing testing sites in Los Angeles for the past few weeks.

Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis: Ann Lee & amp; CORE Sean Penn in the race of life and death to save those most in need

According to the mayor's office, the city's free testing offer extends to any Los Angeles County resident, but only at all eight testing locations within the city of Los Angeles. People should make appointments by visiting the city testing website.

Although anyone can get tested, priority will be given to people with symptoms and front-line workers, such as healthcare professionals and first responders.

Los Angeles County as a whole has not changed its policy that only authorizes testing for people who show symptoms of the disease. But Garcetti said there are opportunities for asymptomatic county residents to get tested at Los Angeles city sites.

"We've been opening up to more and more people every night, and we still have the evidence at the end of the day that remains," he said. "We were confident that we could move forward (testing more people)."

Garcetti said this would make Los Angeles the first city in the United States to offer free coronavirus testing to all residents, whether they experience symptoms or not.

City News Service contributed to this report.