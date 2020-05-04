Kylie Jenner reveals the dress she started just before the Met Gala

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Kylie Jenner is taking a trip down memory lane.
The 22-year-old took her Instagram stories on Monday, May 4, also known as the first Monday in May for all Met Gala fans, to share some of her favorite looks from past galas along with some fun facts.
As fans will remember, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was first invited to the Met Gala in 2016 when she wore a beautiful silver gown tailored by Balmain. "My first encounter with @balmain in 2016," Kylie wrote in her Instagram story.
The following year, Kylie wore a Versace dress and she shared that Donatella Versace He asked her to turn blonde at the last minute. "We made it happen and I loved this look," she said on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Donatella.
In 2018 Kylie showed up at the Met Gala with Travis Scott wearing a black Alexander Wang "Celestial Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination,quot; theme night dress. "3 months after giving birth in 2018," Kylie wrote of that year's gala appearance.
However, that year she also had a wardrobe malfunction that many of us didn't even notice.
"Fun fact: This dress was not supposed to have a zipper, but it ripped when I was squeezing it, so we added it when we walked out the door," Kylie shared in her Instagram story. "But it worked, I love it."
And, of course, who can forget her and her sister. Kendall JennerThe look of last year? Framed in Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp,quot;, the two sisters investigated the subject of that year's Met Gala.
Dressed in bespoke Versace dresses with lavender and tangerine feathers, the two sisters showed up in their 2019 Met Gala looks. The Kylie dress was made of interlocking crystal mesh, Swarovski crystals and ostrich feathers and has sleeves. with large, removable feathers.
From Kendall's dress, Kylie shared on Instagram that her sister's original sketches were pink and not orange. "I really wanted her outfit to be pink, but she wanted green or orange. In the end, the orange looked like fire."
After the star-studded event last year, Kylie went deeper on the way she made her gaze on fashionYouTube channel.
"Four months ago, I started looking at sketches. They showed me those first sketches and it looked a bit more like cowgirl vibes, like it was green, I had a great cowgirl hat," she shared at the time. "And then they showed me another version, which was more colorful. I was thinking of making myself more like a monochrome look, so I didn't change it much. I loved how it looked. I was very happy with the sketches."
While the Met Gala 2020 was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fashionistas can tune in fashionLive stream of "A Moment With the Met,quot; today and scroll through our favorite moments from Kardashian-Jenner's Met Met Gala.
