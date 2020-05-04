Kylie Jenner reveals the dress she started just before the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is taking a trip down memory lane.

The 22-year-old took her Instagram stories on Monday, May 4, also known as the first Monday in May for all Met Gala fans, to share some of her favorite looks from past galas along with some fun facts.

As fans will remember, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was first invited to the Met Gala in 2016 when she wore a beautiful silver gown tailored by Balmain. "My first encounter with @balmain in 2016," Kylie wrote in her Instagram story.

The following year, Kylie wore a Versace dress and she shared that Donatella Versace He asked her to turn blonde at the last minute. "We made it happen and I loved this look," she said on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Donatella.

In 2018 Kylie showed up at the Met Gala with Travis Scott wearing a black Alexander Wang "Celestial Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination,quot; theme night dress. "3 months after giving birth in 2018," Kylie wrote of that year's gala appearance.

However, that year she also had a wardrobe malfunction that many of us didn't even notice.