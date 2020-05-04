Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still socially estranged together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott They are still locked together.
On Sunday, the former friends confirmed that they still practice social distancing along with some fun-filled posts on Instagram. Playing with a filter that changes the color of the user's eyes, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared a moment of herself and rapper "Sicko Mode,quot; basking in the sun together sporting bright blue eyes in their Stories.
Fan of the filter, Kylie also used it on her daughter. Stormi Webster, who made an adorable cameo. Wearing a set of dazzling blue eyes, matching her stylish blue and purple tie dye hoodie, the 2-year-old gave the camera a sweet look while playing with the filter.
To end their weekend on a sweet note, the family of three had a pizza night and ice cream for dessert. Excited to document her evening, Kylie shared photos of her kitchen and captured a cute video of Stormi enjoying her ice cream.
In March, a source close to Kylie and Travis shared with E! The news that the former couple had been distancing themselves socially together, signaling that they were committed to raising Stormi during the pandemic.
"Kylie and Travis have been parents to Stormi while they were quarantined at Kylie's house," the source told E! News. "Travis hasn't been around every night, but he's been popping up very often to see Stormi and Kylie. Travis and Kylie are on very good terms right now and have a great system with Stormi."
While this does not necessarily mean that the stars have rekindled their romance, the source said Kylie and Travis "don't want to put a label,quot; on the state of their relationship. "Neither of them is dating and they are enjoying each other's company while raising Stormi," the source shared, adding that Kylie is "happy that Travis loves being very involved with his life and day-to-day activities. day,quot;.
As for how the duo has been entertaining their little one, Kylie said the famous boy has lots of toys and activities. "I have bought her all the outdoor Trolls you can imagine. She has inflatable houses. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day," he said during an Instagram Live in April. "I got a slip and a slip, but she's not here yet. I have everything. She's been out there every day living her best life."
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTML3e9e94c11d6502afa705d93ade4a0b9114%