Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still socially estranged together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott They are still locked together.

On Sunday, the former friends confirmed that they still practice social distancing along with some fun-filled posts on Instagram. Playing with a filter that changes the color of the user's eyes, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared a moment of herself and rapper "Sicko Mode,quot; basking in the sun together sporting bright blue eyes in their Stories.

Fan of the filter, Kylie also used it on her daughter. Stormi Webster, who made an adorable cameo. Wearing a set of dazzling blue eyes, matching her stylish blue and purple tie dye hoodie, the 2-year-old gave the camera a sweet look while playing with the filter.

To end their weekend on a sweet note, the family of three had a pizza night and ice cream for dessert. Excited to document her evening, Kylie shared photos of her kitchen and captured a cute video of Stormi enjoying her ice cream.