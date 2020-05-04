KUWK: Publishing Kylie Jenner Baby Pic and Stormi Pic side by side is a real challenge to "try to find the difference,quot;. They look like real twins!

Kylie Jenner's 2-year-old daughter Stormi looks like a carbon copy of what she used to be like at her age, from all her features to her facial expressions! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star proved this by sharing a couple of backdated photos placed next to her baby's recent photos and it's safe to say they look practically identical.

Seeing the incredible resemblance, fans couldn't help but freak out and freak out about the mother and daughter duo in the comments section.

It's almost like they're twins! The billionaire makeup mogul posted two photos next to each other and he's as cute as he is amazing!

While the side-by-side images were first shared by a fan, Kylie proceeded to republish them in her IG Stories, but in the meantime, the post has expired.

In one of the comparison photos, they're even making the same facial expression, sucking on their lips nicely.

Not only that, but they also have similar hairstyles, their big, shiny brown eyes are almost identical, and their cheeks are just as round and adorable.

Young Kylie sported two cute pigtails tied with red ribbons while her daughter had her curls in a little ponytail in the photo taken during her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

All that would have been left to fool everyone who is one and the same was if they wore the same clothes!

However, that was not, of course, the case.

Baby Kylie wore a blue and white checkered dress straight from the Wizard of Oz, while her daughter wore a cream crochet top.

All in all, it seems that Stormi hasn't inherited much from her father, Travis Scott.

Speaking of which, the rapper is still in quarantine with Kylie and the 2-year-old, even after they move into Jenner's new mansion.

Ad %MINIFYHTML388a75a331937b6791038659480343b483% %MINIFYHTML388a75a331937b6791038659480343b483%

While there have been rumors of reconciliation, nothing has yet been confirmed, so it appears that they are living together in the midst of quarantine due to the fact that Stormi has both parents in her life.



Post views:

0 0