KUWK: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still quarantined together after moving into their new mansion. Look at the video!

Kylie Jenner turned to social media to share an IG story featuring her ex and baby daddy Travis Scott! Amid rumors that they were back together, the billionaire makeup mogul and rapper are in quarantine along with their 2-year-old baby, Stormi.

Also, it seems that the trio decided to isolate themselves in Jenner's new mansion!

While they may not be together again from a romantic point of view, Kylie and Travis are pretty close together in every other aspect of the word, as they live together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is, of course, for the good of her daughter Stormi so that she can have both parents in her life even during self-isolation orders.

In the clip posted by the KUWK star, she confirmed that Travis is still in quarantine with her and Stormi after moving into their new mansion in Holmby Hills.

The boomerang made parents have fun testing the new Colored Eyes filter, Kylie focusing the phone's camera on Travis.

As you may already know, the filter is meant to turn all eyes to a beautiful blue hue and the rapper proved he can rock it!

He also looked quite calm and content in the clip, in which he wore a green graphic T-shirt.

In addition, it was complemented by a diamond chain necklace and a baseball cap.

As for Kylie, she also had fun with the filter, using it when she took a sensual photo!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shook her crystal blue eyes and also showed off her honey highlights that only added shine and warmth to her naturally dark hair.

While the locks looked great, it looks like it was not intentional as it could have gotten lighter due to all the sunbathing and the inability to go to the hair salon.

This was evident when he wrote that his hair needed "a significant tone situation."



