Kroger to donate 200,000 gallons of milk to food banks – Up News Info Detroit

– The nation's largest supermarket chain ensures that surplus milk from America's dairy producers is not wasted. You are donating 200,000 gallons of milk to food banks.

Kroger said he will send the milk to Feeding America food banks and community organizations until the end of August. That is good news for both dairy farmers and families in need.

With businesses like restaurants and hotels forced to close due to the pandemic, milk would have been spoiled.

Milk producers across the United States are forced to dump milk due to lower demand. According to the estimate of Dairy Farmers of America, a major dairy cooperative, between 2.7 and 3.7 million gallons of milk per day could be dumped as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative is part of Kroger's "Dairy Rescue Program,quot;, which expands a partnership between the company and its dairy suppliers to ensure that food-insecure communities get the milk they need.

Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks and is often difficult to store, according to the company's press release.

Dairy cooperatives will supply the surplus milk that is generally sold to restaurants, schools and hotels, while Kroger will donate the processing and packaging of the supplied milk. Kroger will also oversee transportation to local food banks in some areas.

"Kroger recognizes the growing need for fresh, highly nutritious food in our community, especially for children, as schools remain closed during the pandemic to flatten the curve," said Erin Sharp, vice president of manufacturing for the Kroger group. "At a time when dairy farmers have excess raw milk, we are doubling down on our mission to reduce hunger and waste."

Kroger has already donated 129,900 gallons of combined milk throughout the year in association with the Michigan Milk Producers Association and the Dairy Producers of America.

