Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler agree to share equal custody of children amid divorce

The former star of & # 39; The Hills & # 39; She announced her separation from her husband, the retired quarterback, on April 26, just days after they returned to the United States on vacation in the Bahamas.

Reality TV regular Kristin Cavallari and separated husband Jay Cutler I have avoided a potential court confrontation by reaching a custody settlement just days after filing for divorce.

Subsequently, it emerged that the stars had already filed their own legal documents, and appeared to be preparing for a fight, as Cavallari had been seeking primary physical custody of the seven-year-old children Camden and five and four-year-old Jaxon. , daughter of Saylor. while retired American footballer Cutler had applied for joint custody.

However, the dispute did not last long: in new court documents, obtained by Us Weekly, the parents reveal that they have since agreed to share equitable custody of their three children.

The shared parenting agreement, which involves children who spend one week with their mother, and the next with their father, is already in effect as it began on Friday, May 1.

"The parties will continue to rotate this parenting time and alternate parenting time with their children week after week," the agreement states.

The exes also decided not to seek support from the other, although Cutler will provide health insurance for the children.

Additionally, Cavallari and Cutler, who were married in 2013, have promised to try to resolve any future disagreements through a mediator.

The news of the custody agreement comes as Cavallari prepares to buy a new home in Franklin, Tennessee, after a judge granted him permission to go ahead with the purchase. He had previously accused Cutler of withholding the funds he needed to secure the new property, despite declaring that he would not move from his current family home.