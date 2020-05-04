Kourtney Kardashian gained exactly 40 pounds with each pregnancy

Weight loss during pregnancy is not one size fits all, just ask Kourtney Kardashian.
The famous mom is no stranger to the ups and downs of pregnancy. After all, he has done it three times. Now, in a recently written essay titled "How I Got My Body Back After Kids,quot; on her wellness website, longtime reality star Poosh kept things real by remembering her weight loss process after have each of your children, Mason10 Penelope, 7 and Reign5.
For starters, he gained exactly the same amount of weight each time: 40 pounds. However, as he acknowledged, "My body and my experience after having each of my children was very different. I was in a different place mentally, emotionally, and physically, if only for a couple of years."
The star went on to explain how, after having her first child, she became attached to running, exercising at home, and more than a year of breastfeeding, helping her burn calories and maintain a healthy diet. "I recommend breastfeeding as long as you can, if you can, the first full year," she wrote. "It forces you to eat super clean for your baby, drink much less alcohol and caffeine, and hydrate yourself with a ton of water." Kardashian also noted that he would cut a snack and control his sugar if his weight stagnated.
After welcoming her daughter almost three years later, Kardashian said she was still doing "soft workouts," but "it was harder to get my body back. After about two years, I felt really ready to be in the best shape possible. " and I started doing intense workouts. "
As she began exercising with a coach doing HIIT workouts, she put them on pause when she became pregnant with her second child a few months later.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images
"I couldn't wait to go back to my high-intensity schedule after pregnancy, and it felt great to do it again. Especially since I was going through the breakup with Scott (Disick), I found that these workouts helped to ease my anxiety, "she explained. The mother attributed the HIIT workouts,quot; the biggest difference "and noted that although they were difficult, she grew hungry for intensity.
Finally, he advised: "The most important thing is to listen to your body and do what you are doing for yourself, not by the standards of society to recover your body, because they are not realistic."
