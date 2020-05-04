Kourtney Kardashian gained exactly 40 pounds with each pregnancy

Weight loss during pregnancy is not one size fits all, just ask Kourtney Kardashian.

The famous mom is no stranger to the ups and downs of pregnancy. After all, he has done it three times. Now, in a recently written essay titled "How I Got My Body Back After Kids,quot; on her wellness website, longtime reality star Poosh kept things real by remembering her weight loss process after have each of your children, Mason10 Penelope, 7 and Reign5.

For starters, he gained exactly the same amount of weight each time: 40 pounds. However, as he acknowledged, "My body and my experience after having each of my children was very different. I was in a different place mentally, emotionally, and physically, if only for a couple of years."

The star went on to explain how, after having her first child, she became attached to running, exercising at home, and more than a year of breastfeeding, helping her burn calories and maintain a healthy diet. "I recommend breastfeeding as long as you can, if you can, the first full year," she wrote. "It forces you to eat super clean for your baby, drink much less alcohol and caffeine, and hydrate yourself with a ton of water." Kardashian also noted that he would cut a snack and control his sugar if his weight stagnated.