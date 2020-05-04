Kodak Black's team says the rapper was beaten by prison guards!

The Kodak Black team posted a message on their Instagram over the weekend, alleging that the rapper was hit by prison guards, seven of them.

They ask the FBI to investigate.

"We just heard from other inmates at Max. Big Sandy KY Penitentiary. Regarding treatment @kodakblack," reads the message posted on her Instagram page.

"He was unable to call himself as he is not allowed to call or visit for 6 months as punishment for the incident in Miami, although that has been the case since September, they refuse to give him credit for that time. On Friday the night he was badly beaten while handcuffed by 7 guards in Big Sandy KY, "the statement continues.

They also claim that one of the guards "shook,quot; his genitals.

"He was repeatedly beaten on the head with a metal object. Then, after one of the guards shook his genitals and said, 'Now you're not that gangster, you will need bigger balls to survive.' We have notified his attorney @ lawronin and He advised that he will request a full investigation by @thejusticedept and the FBI. "

His lawyer confirmed that he has requested a full investigation of the incident.