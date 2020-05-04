Kobe Bryant calls Michael Jordan his older brother in ESPN documentary

by Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan He was a fierce competitor and a helpful older brother.

On Sunday, the fifth part of the ESPN documentary miniseries The last Dance aired, chilling viewers as it focused on the late Bryant's relationship with Jordan and featured new footage of the basketball legend filmed last July before his untimely death in January.

During the episode, which began with a dedication "In Loving Memory,quot; to Bryant, the retired professional credited Jordan for guiding him and helping to make him the player he became.

"I had a question about shooting this response shot, so I asked him about it," recalled the late court star. "He gave me a great detailed answer. But on top of that, he said, 'If you ever need anything, call me.' He's like my older brother."