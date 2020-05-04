Kobe Bryant calls Michael Jordan his older brother in ESPN documentary

by Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan He was a fierce competitor and a helpful older brother.
On Sunday, the fifth part of the ESPN documentary miniseries The last Dance aired, chilling viewers as it focused on the late Bryant's relationship with Jordan and featured new footage of the basketball legend filmed last July before his untimely death in January.
During the episode, which began with a dedication "In Loving Memory,quot; to Bryant, the retired professional credited Jordan for guiding him and helping to make him the player he became.
"I had a question about shooting this response shot, so I asked him about it," recalled the late court star. "He gave me a great detailed answer. But on top of that, he said, 'If you ever need anything, call me.' He's like my older brother."
Bryant continued to reject theories about who would be the winner of a one-on-one game. "I really hate having discussions about who would win one on one," he said. "You're a fanatic who says, 'Hi Kobe, you beat Michael one by one.'
"I feel like, Me, what you get from me is from him," he continued. "I won't get five championships here without him because he guided me a lot and gave me a lot of good advice."
As Bryant made clear Jordan's impact on him in the documentary, Jordan honored their friendship as he spoke at Bryant's public memorial service in February.
"Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends. But we were very close friends. Kobe was my dear friend. He was like a little brother. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between him and me. I just wanted to talk Kobe, "said the icon.
"What Kobe Bryant was to me was the inspiration that someone really cared about the way he played the game or the way he wanted to play the game. He wanted to be the best basketball player he could be. And how I got to To meet him, I wanted to be the best big brother I could be. "
