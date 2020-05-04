Kira Snyder, Rand Ravich and Far Shariat are introduced as co-producers of J.J. Abrams series under general agreements with HBO – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVEE: Kira Snyder (The Maid's Tale) and lifelong producer partners Rand Ravich & Far Shariat (Lifetime) have been named co-producers and executive producers of Worldly Women, J.J. Abrams' sci-fi drama series for HBO.

Snyder has signed a two-year general agreement with HBO, while Ravich and Shariat have renewed their general agreement on the network. The duo first signed a general agreement with HBO in 2018 and they have been developing a dispute even game of Thrones spin-off as well as a serial adaptation of the cult classic novel Freaks & # 39; Amour under that agreement.

Worldly Women, the first TV series created and written solely by Abrams since Alias, is a science fiction drama about the efforts a family will make to find their missing child. It comes from Abrams & # 39; Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and HBO.

Snyder, Ravich & Shariat will be executive producers with Abrams and Ben Stephenson from Bad Robot; Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executive producer.

HBO landed J.J. Abrams science fiction drama specs Worldly Women with a serial order in 2018. Bash Doran was originally hired as a showrunner. He retired last year when the project was suspended while Abrams finished post-production and was on a promotional tour for his latest film, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. After the film's release late last year, Abrams turned his attention to projects under his new giant WarnerMedia deal, including Worldly Women, and began meeting with potential showrunners for the series.

Snyder is executive producer at The maid's tale. She has been with the Hulu drama series from the beginning, rising in rank as producer supervisor and sharing her Emmy win drama series. She previously worked on The 100, co-wrote the function Pacific Rim 2 and has written pilot scripts for LucasFilm, Amazon and FX. Snyderis represented by Gersh, Echo Lake and Tara Senior at Dal Shaw Moonves.

Ravich and Shariat's television production credits include two series created by Ravich: NBC & # 39; s Lifetime,a police drama starring Damian Lewis and the thrillerCrisis. Ravich also created the Fox science fiction theme.Second opportunity . Feature production credits for Ravich and Shariat include those for George ClooneyConfessions of a dangerous mind as much asThe astronaut's wife,The 1999 film written and directed by Ravich.

Ravich is represented by attorney Carlos Goodman. Shariat is represented by attorney Jeffrey Frankel.

Worldly Womenis the third Bad Robot series on HBO, alongside Westworld, which has been renewed for a fourth season, and the next.Lovecraft Country.