Kim Kardashian shows off snake skin patterned hair, but some noticed a big Photoshop mistake

Kim Kardashian surprised her fans on Monday morning when she posted new professional photos on her official Instagram account. Kim is known for sharing beauty photos, only this time, the 39-year-old bomb, mother of four, wore snakeskin-patterned hair. Although everyone is impressed with Kim Kardashian's sleek hairstyle, some eagle-eyed onlookers notice something else in her hair. Kim was arrested for a major Photoshop failure. On closer inspection, fans noticed a hand equipped with nails poking out of her hair on the right side of her head. What was meant to be an incredible moment for Kim after being hidden inside his Calabassas mansion during the Coronavirus pandemic has now turned into a disastrous failure.

Although California and a few other states are relaxing their closing orders, Kim did not meet with her famous stylist Chris Appleton or her makeup artist Hrush Achemyan for the session. The photos are from a photo shoot that Kim posed for before the Coronavirus pandemic. Kim shared more photos of how the look was created in her Instagram stories, but so far, she hasn't commented on the Photoshop bug.

You can see the photos that Kim Kardashian shared with her 168.4 million Instagram followers in the photo slide player below. Since Kim had her hands placed against the wall, there was no reason for her nails to show in her hair, except for a major Photoshop error.

It didn't take long for people to leave comments on the false step.

Chris Appleton also shared the photos on his official Instagram account and one person left the following message.

"Chris Kim uploaded the wrong version of Photoshop. Her fingers are still in her hair, if you look at the side of her hair at the top right. "

Here is a photo of the Photoshop glitch. If you look closely, you'll see nails digging into Kim's hair, including the Modern Pamper Salon expert manicure.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's snakeskin patterned hair? Were you surprised that she posted photos with such a big mistake?

