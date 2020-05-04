Keystone plans a new ski lift for beginners and intermediates

DILLON – Documentation from the US Forest Service. USA Posted on Thursday shed light on Keystone Resort's plans to bring a lift-free terrain expansion with lift service for beginner and intermediate skiers and snowboarders on the resort's tree line.

If and when the Forest Service approves Keystone's plan for a detachable quad lift serving 555 acres on its Bergman and Erickson bowl terrain, skiers and snowboarders will be able to ride two beginner trails and a network of intermediate trails from above the tree line at Bergman Bowl. The beginner and intermediate terrain would then pass through the trees to the base of the new elevator and the existing intermediate terrain at North Peak.

The collection of new trails would be located on the moderately sloping Bergman Bowl terrain which, since opening in 2003, was previously accessible only by paid snow cat or hiking. The old cat route would be the location of the primary green run for beginners.

Keystone's plans recall the elevator-serviced expansion of the Vail Resorts property, owned by Breckenridge Ski Resort, a sister less than a decade ago to the wooded terrain of Peak 6 in the Tenmile Range, where intermediate skiers and riders can often hitting groomed slopes for a high alpine experience more traditionally reserved for advanced skiers and riders.

Read more on our partner site Summit Daily.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.