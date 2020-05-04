Kenya Moore fans love her genuine devotion to her baby Brooklyn Daly

Kenya Moore shared a new photo with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, on her social media account. Check out the photo that made fans send love to Kenya and Brookie!

‘Love your simplicity and your genuine devotion to Brooklyn. He is learning a lot, very fast! "A follower exclaimed in the comment section.

Many fans sent their love to baby Brookie and also to Kenya.

One fan said, "Brooklyn makes me smile every time I see his angelic face," and someone else posted this message: "Brooklyn, could you come pick me up and take me to IHOP? Let me know when you're on your way lol 😂’

Someone else wrote, "Now this is the ride that these new cars have nothing on in this classic vroom, take it easy, pretty in pink."

Another commenter said, "The living doll … the happiest baby of all … awwww years old, your cyber aunts love you girl."

A follower posted this: ‘OMG, the joy of all children at some point in their childhood. 🙌🏽 I love that Kenya focuses on the things that really matter. Brooky's inner happiness, social and intellectual awareness and the simple fact of being a complete child. I love this! & # 39;

A follower wrote: ‘Omg! This little car took me back! It will last Ms. Kenya forever, "and another person spilled onto Brookie's hair and said," Brooklyn hair omg😍 @thekenyamoore you use any @kenyamoorehair product on her hair. "

Just the other day, Kenya very excited their fans when it showed a gift that their baby received.

The RHOA star shared a video about her daughter, Brooklyn Daly's social media account, in which the girl couldn't be happier. She just received the best gift and you can see it below.

‘Thanks Aunt Chanda! We love you! Kenya captioned her post.

People gushed over Brookie as if there was no tomorrow.



