Katy Perry talks about staying positive during quarantined pregnancy – here's how!

The singer is pregnant for the first time while in quarantine, which can be scary. However, it seems like Katy Perry has been able to stay positive and now she even revealed how she did it!

The American Idol judge explained that she always takes the time to resolve her feelings and thoughts so that she can be as grateful and optimistic as he is in the midst of the pandemic.

During a live Facebook session, Katy said "I am a planner." I don't know how to play right now. I hope everybody is fine. I think it is normal if you feel a little "cuckoo for the cocoa puffs,quot;, because I am starting to feel a bit (like this) … I have had some good and bad days. Does anyone else cry, like at least once a week?

At one point, a fan told him about his difficulties planning a wedding in June due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Obviously Katy, who is engaged to Orlando Bloom, can relate, so she got an idea from them.

"It's okay to feel all the feelings," he said, adding that he has also had to reschedule many of his plans during this time of uncertainty.

You may know that the future parents were supposed to have their nuptials in Japan this year, but that doesn't seem to be happening anymore, at least not anytime soon!

The singer mentioned that she's not even sure she can throw a baby shower!

All of these things could affect anyone's mental health, but Katy explained that she has done a good job of staying positive.

‘Some days, you know, you lose perspective. I was taking a shower, and I said, "I have to be grateful, I have to be grateful, no matter what you're going through, you have to be grateful." I know there are probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense stuff right now. "When I'm really depressed, I get on Bob Marley, because he's such a cool vibe and so effortlessly positive. So I brought him up really strong in the house and, for some reason that makes me feel good, "he shared with fans watching.



