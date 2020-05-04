Kate Middleton almost gave Prince George a totally different name

Life was almost completely different for Prince george.
On Monday it was revealed that Prince william and Kate Middleton he had a different name for his eldest son chosen before his arrival in 2013. According to the real expert Katie NichollThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge planned to give the young royal the name Alexander instead of George.
"The courtiers insisted that the couple had not discovered the sex of their unborn baby, and close friends of the couple claim that William wanted a surprise," the journalist wrote. "Although Kate apparently suspected that he was a boy and had put her heart in Alexander's name, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."
Royal enthusiasts know that Alexander ended up being one of the 6-year-old's middle names and that William and Kate decided to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIthe father of King George VI with the now famous nickname of his firstborn His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.
Nicholls also shared that the mother of three had a sweet nickname for her growing lump while she was pregnant with George. "Kate was reported to have lovingly referred to her lump as 'our little grape' while she was pregnant," she said, adding: "And there was an avalanche of gambling on possible names."
At the time of William and Kate's third child Prince louis& # 39; birth, real commentator Victoria Arbiter He explained that much consideration is given in selecting the new royal name. "The Royals, however, must also bear the heavy responsibility of naming a new family member, and I hope they want to be one hundred percent sure of their choice before announcing the name and sealing the baby's place in history." said. Country Country back in 2018.
With George's seventh birthday just two months away, we are sure that William and Kate are preparing to celebrate. In December, the Duchess shared that one of her favorite birthday traditions is baking a cake for her little ones.
"I love to bake the cake," she said during her interview with Hello! "It has become a tradition for me to stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make too much. But I love it."
