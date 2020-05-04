Kate Middleton almost gave Prince George a totally different name

Life was almost completely different for Prince george.

On Monday it was revealed that Prince william and Kate Middleton he had a different name for his eldest son chosen before his arrival in 2013. According to the real expert Katie NichollThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge planned to give the young royal the name Alexander instead of George.

"The courtiers insisted that the couple had not discovered the sex of their unborn baby, and close friends of the couple claim that William wanted a surprise," the journalist wrote. "Although Kate apparently suspected that he was a boy and had put her heart in Alexander's name, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."

Royal enthusiasts know that Alexander ended up being one of the 6-year-old's middle names and that William and Kate decided to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIthe father of King George VI with the now famous nickname of his firstborn His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.