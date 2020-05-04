Karan Johar denies all reports of Brahmastra team taking pay cuts

Ayan Mukerji's director Brahmastra has been in many headlines since his announcement. Starring the real-life duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in the movie, the film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in interesting roles. According to experts, Brahmastra will also surprise the public with Shah Rukh Khan in a special role. Also, with the coronavirus pandemic stopping all work, it seems that the creators of the film will postpone the release.

Brahmastra has managed to create buzz even in the midst of the blockade. The latest rumors suggest that the entire cast has volunteered for pay cuts, including Ranbir and Alia, along with Ayan Mukerji. However, all those rumors are Karan Johar, who supports the project. The filmmaker ace turned to Twitter to dismiss the rumors and asked the media not to make such assumptions in these difficult times.

Karan's tweet read: "My biggest request to my media friends not to come to any assumptions about our frat movies … these are tough times for business and fake news is only making the situation worse! Wait for official news on any account! This is a humble request … "

Meanwhile, filming for the film is said to have yet to be completed. Considering that the film has a high level of visual effects, an important part still needs to be edited. Earlier in February of this year, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan had announced December 4, 2020 as the Brahmastra release date. Wishing the team all the success when they choose to release the film.