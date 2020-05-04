Home Entertainment Kanye West leaves Kim Kardashian alone and takes the kids after "getting...

Kanye West leaves Kim Kardashian alone and takes the kids after "getting nervous,quot; during quarantine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo
Ad nordvpn

Kanye West reportedly took the children and left Kim Kardashian alone to have time for herself, after getting nervous.

A source spoke to Up News Info, who confirmed the news.

"Kim really needed a break and some time alone, so Kanye took the children to give him one," a source told the outlet. "She loves children very much, but like any mother, she only needed time for herself. She needed a break from the children and the screaming. She needed peace and quiet and time alone for her personally, but also because she needed to focus on her studies. of law and business meetings and decisions that included SKIMS. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©