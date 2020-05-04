Kanye West leaves Kim Kardashian alone and takes the kids after "getting nervous,quot; during quarantine

Kanye West reportedly took the children and left Kim Kardashian alone to have time for herself, after getting nervous.

A source spoke to Up News Info, who confirmed the news.

"Kim really needed a break and some time alone, so Kanye took the children to give him one," a source told the outlet. "She loves children very much, but like any mother, she only needed time for herself. She needed a break from the children and the screaming. She needed peace and quiet and time alone for her personally, but also because she needed to focus on her studies. of law and business meetings and decisions that included SKIMS. "

According to the source, it was Ye who offered to leave.

"It was Kanye's idea to go. He had work to do and he felt he needed peace and quiet, so Kanye took them. Despite the reports, there are no problems in their marriage. They are solid. They are totally fine and they are fine. One partner. They are frustrated to see otherwise. Like any mother, Kim also needs time for herself. "