Kandi Burruss reminds fans to save the date: On May 10, the RHOA virtual meeting will launch on the air

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account, showing how she does her makeup and prepares for the RHOA virtual meeting, which will air on May 10. Check out the exciting clip he shared on his IG account below.

‘One more week until part 1 of the #RHOA meeting! Be sure to tune in on Sunday, May 10 at 8pm on @bravotv! I'm still posting a speech tomorrow, so make sure you're subscribed to my Youtube #KandiOnline to receive notifications! "Kandi captioned her clip.

Someone mentioned NeNe Leakes and said, ‘NENE has to understand that you are more than just a girl that we were all introduced to at Real Housewives. You were very accomplished and you have been a household name. However, I like all of their friendship, but she acts like she doesn't understand that. "

A follower said, "Thank you for FYI because you said, 'I don't want to see Married to Medicine.'

Another follower posted: "Why do my 2 favorite housewives want to give me palpations on my birthday?"

Someone asked if the video was filmed at Kandi's location and another follower replied that "Everyone filmed from home, the production was on location at everyone's home, ready to mute their microphones if necessary."

Someone else said: ‘This season was not interesting enough for a 3-part meeting. But I'll be tuned in anyway, I guess. "

Another follower said: ‘Ugh (protected email) thought it was today especially after last week's special issue instead of the meeting! You are all killing me hahaha. "

For the important event, Kandi looked incredibly pretty for the RHOA Virtual Gathering, even though she doesn't have her glamor squad to help her. His gaze was definitely perfect.

Ad

People loved the fact that Kandi respected social estrangement, and failed to get her glamor squad to prepare her for the reunion.



Post views:

0 0