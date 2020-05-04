Kandi Burruss is getting better at makeup: check out the latest look she created

Kandi Burruss showed off a stunning look for the RHOA Virtual Reunion, and what most impressed her fans was that she put on makeup herself, unlike other co-stars who had their glamor squads working on them. Check out another look Kandi created.

‘I was playing with my @kandikoatedcosmetics again! I'm trying to improve on this makeup thing. Use the hashtag #IamKandiKoated if you've been using some of the @kandikoatedcosmetics too so I can see how you look! 💋 Lips: #Hottie lipstick from #KandiKoated with #Crush lipgloss also from #KandiKoated. @Monaelashes tabs! 🔊🎼: @lilmama #LipGloss ", Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said, "In this episode of how bored we are," we look good! "And another follower posted this message:" You must continue to apply makeup … it is lighter and more natural because you control it. "

A follower wrote: ‘Kandi, you did so well with your makeup at Big Brother's house. Your skill level has only improved. "Beautiful!"

Another commenter said: ‘Yassss !! I love the color !! I buy it below, "and someone else posted this:" It doesn't take much to make you look good. I love the color of the lipstick. "

One commenter posted: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Today! …

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, Kandi looked incredibly pretty for the RHOA Virtual Meeting, even though she doesn't have her glamorous looks to help her. His appearance was definitely perfect, as you will see in the photo below.

‘I had to do my own glamor for the #RHOA meeting since we are in quarantine. I miss my glam family … 😩 Combing and putting on makeup was very difficult. I tried! "He captioned his post.

People loved her looks and made sure to praise her.



