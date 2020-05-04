Kandi Burruss from RHOA to NeNe Leakes: I'm embedded in your Motherf * cking Brain, B * tch !!

A trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show has been released, and viewers were shocked to see Kandi Burruss yelling at Nene Leakes, claiming she was embedded in the brain of the OG show.

Fans of the show already know that Nene clashed with most of the castmates, claiming that she was treated unfairly and that the ladies joined her, but during the season, Nene and Kandi seemed to be cordial and even friendly, so it's unclear what started the beef.

"This three-part meeting will reveal that things are not so harsh among RHOA ladies these days," Bravo shared, "with people like Nene and Kandi, Nene and Kenya, Nene and Eva, Porsha and Kenya, Porsha and Eva. , and Cynthia and Kenya are trying to figure out where their friends are after this one-season roller coaster ride. "

The meeting airs this Sunday, May 10 at 8 / 7c.