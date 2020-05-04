Kandi Burruss from RHOA to NeNe Leakes: I'm embedded in your Motherf * cking Brain, B * tch !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

A trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show has been released, and viewers were shocked to see Kandi Burruss yelling at Nene Leakes, claiming she was embedded in the brain of the OG show.

Fans of the show already know that Nene clashed with most of the castmates, claiming that she was treated unfairly and that the ladies joined her, but during the season, Nene and Kandi seemed to be cordial and even friendly, so it's unclear what started the beef.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here