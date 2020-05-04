Justin and Hailey Bieber share the most difficult moments in their relationship

Justin Bieber and Hailey BieberRomance has not always been perfect.

The fan-favorite couple talked about their path to marriage in an episode of their new Facebook Watch series. The Service Biebers, where Justin and Hailey will give fans an intimate look at their lives.

For the first episode, the duo took a fun boat trip on the lake near their home and reflected on the ups and downs of becoming Mr. and Mrs. Bieber.

"The more you work on it and the more you fight to make it solid and you fight to make it be, it takes a lot of work, don't you think?" Hailey said to the singer "Yummy,quot; as they enjoyed picturesque landscapes together. "We have had to work hard on our relationship and I think it is worth it in a way that we have become so connected to each other and so close and so solid to each other."