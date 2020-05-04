Justin and Hailey Bieber share the most difficult moments in their relationship

Justin Bieber and Hailey BieberRomance has not always been perfect.
The fan-favorite couple talked about their path to marriage in an episode of their new Facebook Watch series. The Service Biebers, where Justin and Hailey will give fans an intimate look at their lives.
For the first episode, the duo took a fun boat trip on the lake near their home and reflected on the ups and downs of becoming Mr. and Mrs. Bieber.
"The more you work on it and the more you fight to make it solid and you fight to make it be, it takes a lot of work, don't you think?" Hailey said to the singer "Yummy,quot; as they enjoyed picturesque landscapes together. "We have had to work hard on our relationship and I think it is worth it in a way that we have become so connected to each other and so close and so solid to each other."
For his part, Justin chimed in: "There are many things I needed to work on. Forgiveness things. Jealousy things. Insecurities I needed, that I didn't even realize I had until I decided to spend my life with you."
"I realize there were a lot of things (blind spots) in my life that I didn't know I had," he continued. "It was very difficult to work on those things, but I think when you choose to look at those things, I actually feel that now that I've worked on many of those things, you and I are closer than ever."
Still on the subject of their relationship challenges, the model opened up about the decision to be back with Justin after their 2016 split. "I think actually, when I looked back at him, it was the best thing we had a time apart and we had time to do our thing and I felt I found my balance as in my career and alone and as a young adult, "he said. "When we got back together, I felt like … I knew what I wanted."
Hailey added, "I cared so much about you that I thought, 'I don't even care if he's in my life in a romantic way. I just care about him so much that I want him to, I want us to be in the life of the another and that will be fine. "
As for the best part about being married to each other, Hailey couldn't help but talk about her husband: "The most rewarding thing about being married is definitely just the camaraderie, I think, that you get rid of it."
Happy to have her in his life, especially in the midst of his battle with Lyme disease, Justin agreed and said, "I think the safe marriage gives you is that you make a covenant before God to love that person for good or Too bad, in sickness and in sickness, in health, which is something you've done amazing to me, you were there for me when I was really struggling. "
