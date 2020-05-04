Justin and Hailey Bieber discussed their 2016 split and how they learned to trust him again

"How do you think you regained that confidence in me?"
Justin and Hailey Bieber have a new program on Facebook, The Service Biebers, where they give fans an intimate look into their married life together. And in today's first episode, the two spoke frankly about their 2016 breakup, and the trust issues Hailey had to face as a result.
Now, in case you didn't know, Justin and Hailey first dated and broke up four years ago. The cause of their separation has never been confirmed, but in recent interviews, Justin said he warned Hailey that "he was not in a place to be faithful,quot; when they started dating:
Because I was at the point where I had done it in the past and I was just honest with her, I said, "I'm not in a place to be faithful," and all these kinds of things that I wanted to be but were not there yet.
And since he got married, Justin has been outspoken about the work he's done to stay true to Hailey, even using his Instagram story to yell out a self-help book on "building an adventure-proof marriage."
All of that brings us back to today, when Justin and Hailey took a boat ride around a lake and were filmed having a candid conversation about their breakup.
"How do you think you regained that confidence in me?" Justin asked Hailey. "Because, at the time, there was a lot of pain and a lot of pain. What helped you get through that?"
"I think one thing that is really important is that from the moment you and I ended, and not on good terms, I was essentially alone. I didn't just get into a relationship."
Hailey said that after their separation, she went through a "grieving,quot; process:
I really allowed myself to feel the emotions I was feeling. You feel distressed, you are actually distressed. You feel like you lose someone you really love and care about.
Hailey added that she was finally grateful for the breakup, as it gave her time to focus on herself and her career, and to date other people.
"When we got back together, I felt like I had enough experience," she told Justin. "I met a lot of different people, I went out with different people. I had experienced other people who thought: 'I'm great if I never talk to another human, another boy'. I didn't care. I felt that I knew what I wanted. "
And Hailey revealed the reason why she felt Justin was finally ready for a relationship:
Obviously we have many mutual friends … They would tell me that you were really working on yourself and that you were doing very well. They were really impressed with the way you lived your life, and you were trying, you know, to keep it a secret.
"You weren't in any, like I was allowed to say this, you weren't in any fuckboy shit anymore."
"Sorry too," added Justin. "There was a lot of forgiveness you needed to have towards me. And vice versa. We both made mistakes."
