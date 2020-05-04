Julia Roberts and more stars dress to honor the 2020 Met Gala

All dressed up and nowhere to go!

Fashion lovers know that today is very special: it is the first Monday in May. the 2020 Met Gala It would have taken place later tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the biggest celebrities showing up and showing off their best outfit.

This year's annual extravaganza also featured a charming and divine theme: "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

However, due to continued Coronavirus pandemic, the Met Ball was postponed indefinitely. (insert several crying emojis)

"Due to the Metropolitan Museum's unavoidable and responsible decision to close its doors, About Time and the opening night gala will not take place on the scheduled date." Anna Wintour he said in a statement in March. "In the meantime, we will preview this extraordinary exhibition in our next May issue."