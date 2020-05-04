Judi Dench becomes the oldest woman on the cover of Grace Vogue

British Vogue Magazine

Making history at the age of 85, the star of & # 39; Victoria and Abdul & # 39; He has partnered with photographer Nick Knight for the June post before the coronavirus blockade was imposed.

Lady Judi Dench He has made history as the oldest star to honor the cover of Vogue at the age of 85.

The veteran actress was photographed by Nick Knight for the June cover of the British edition of the publication before the closure of the coronavirus began. Filming also marks Dench's first cover for the iconic magazine.

In the accompanying show, Dench reveals how his time has passed during the pandemic.

"I don't take my family with me, but we keep in touch through phone calls and FaceTime," he says of indoor living. "I am disciplining myself to learn all the (Shakespeare's) sonnets. I try to learn something new every day, anything."

In the meantime, all the time to herself has allowed Dame Judi to reflect on her role as Old Deuteronomy in the failure of the Christmas movie. "Cats"And she tells Vogue that she was not happy with her character in the musical movie.

"The cape I was made to wear (was) like five f ** king foxes on my back," he tells the magazine. "(It looked like) a battered and mangy old cat. A big big orange bruise. What is it about?"