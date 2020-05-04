Judge Says Women's National Soccer Team Earns Too Much Money To Get The Same Salary

Image: Getty

the United States National Women's Team, One of the most dominant squads in professional soccer, he suffered a great loss in his quest for fair compensation. Friday to California district judge issued a summary judgment, resolving against almost all of the team's claims under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII that their wages create gender-based wage discrimination, according to The athletic. The judge refused to issue a sentence on unequal treatment perpetuated by "travel conditions, personal and Supporting servicesAnd he suggested that such claims could be worth hearing. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, two players named as plaintiffs in the case, said they anticipate an appeal during an interview on Good Morning America.

Even after the World Cup wins, the Olympic victories, the parades and the public's screams for just paying, US Soccer has legal backing for its refusal to pay women who do the same work as men a salary. chord.

Judge Gary Klausner's reasoning is deceptively simple. In the past year, the women's team earned more money than the men's team, therefore, according to their logic, there can be no salary discrimination. But that's where it gets complicated. The women's team earned that extra money by winning more games, allowing them to play more games, thus winning more prize pools from tournaments. (These prizes are, of course, millions of dollars less than those won by winning a men's tournament.) "During the class period, the (women's national team) played 111 games in total and won $ 24.5 million in total, with a $ 220,747 average per game. " Klausner wrote at his trial. "By contrast, the (men's national team) played 87 games total and won $ 18.5 million total, averaging $ 212,639 per game."

The men continued to lose and were therefore kicked out of tournaments, while the women won their fourth World Cup, allowing them to play 23 more games than their male counterparts. So why did they have to do so much to win an extra $ 8,000 per game? They have shit contracts.

As established by the Daily News, the women's CBA focused on ensuring higher base salaries for female players and other little "women's things" like childcare, paid maternity leave and health insurance. The men's team only cared about money during negotiations, because insurance and other benefits are guaranteed by Major League Soccer, which also guarantees millions of dollars regardless of whether a man is chosen for the national team. US Soccer and the men's national team included a pay-per-play bonus structure to award extra money for each game played by a member of the men's team, and an additional bonus for tournament wins. Women, who already have lower wages, only get bonuses from the prize money. Therefore, it is only due to the relatively poor performance of the men's team that the women's team outperformed them.

US Soccer claims that the women rejected a similar paid gambling offer during their CBA negotiations. But Molly Levinson, representative of the women's team, rejected the claim and said: Hour last year that "in all cases for a friendly or competitive game, the players were offered less pay than their male counterparts." Megan Rapinoe reiterated Levinson's statement during Good Morning America: "If we were under the men's contract, we would be doing three times more than we do now," he said. "The men's contract was never offered to us and it certainly is not the same amount of money." Still, the team remains hopeful about its appeal and continued efforts for equal pay. Currently, the trial to argue the remaining problems in the case is scheduled for June 16, after being postponed due to the coronavirus.