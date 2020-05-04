John Oliver talks about the importance of coronavirus testing and how the US USA Left behind – Up News Info

After taking a week's break Last week tonight with John Oliver He returned and there was much to tackle. Actually, it was coronavirus because that's the only thing that's really making headlines these days.

From Oliver's "Great White Void", he talked about Alex Jones talking about eating his neighbors due to the pandemic before jumping on the latest news on COVID-19.

He started by talking about how Jared Kushner has declared victory over the virus and said the country is ready to "really rock again."

Oliver begs to differ when he describes Kushner as a middle-aged father desperately trying to connect with his teenage son. It points out how badly we need evidence to open up society, as almost all public health officials point out.

Related story Donald Trump, at Fox News City Hall at the Lincoln Memorial, says the press has treated him worse than the 16th President

"There is almost nothing more important than generalized effective testing," he said. It is important for us to track and contain the spread, and the evidence is alarmingly sparse despite what Donald Trump says.

Lack of evidence is called by many "the original sin" of the failure of the American pandemic. "If tests detected cases in this country early, we could have managed the virus through contact tracing and selective quarantine, but that did not happen, so the virus spread widely and forced us to use the blunt instrument of make everyone stay home. "

He adds that the lack of evidence goes to the "heart of how we got into this situation" and "the fact is that comprehensive evidence is the only safe way out."

Oliver continues to give us some surprising figures. A good day to test in the country, at a low estimate, is 500,000 per day. A good goal is 35 million a day. Currently, the US USA They cost around 200,000 per day.

This is where Oliver asks the question: "What the hell happened?" It then unpacks diagnostic tests and antibody tests.

"Diagnostic testing is key, especially at the start of an outbreak, but unfortunately the United States made some critical mistakes from the start," says Oliver. "In mid-January, the World Health Organization recommended a diagnostic test protocol, but instead of following it, the CDC decided to develop its own more complicated test."

It wasn't a bad idea, but the CDC decided to make their own test kits. The tests did not function properly due to chemical contamination during manufacturing. That said, it took weeks for CDC to develop a workaround to make them usable, which Oliver calls "a big problem."

Private sector laboratories were willing to develop their own tests, but had to go through many bureaucratic obstacles to do so. In a clip, a lab said the FDA required them to send a hard copy, CD, or USB flash drive of documentation to develop the test when it could have been sent electronically. This would cause a significant slowdown.

Although the requirement was quickly lifted, there were many other challenges that slowed things down. It was not until the end of February that the FDA allowed the laboratories to use their own tests without waiting for authorization, but by that time an entire month had passed and the US. USA They had only examined 472 people even as the virus was spreading undetected in major cities. At the same time, South Korea was also going through the start of the outbreak and had administered 55,000 tests. Alex Azar, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, did not seem too concerned about the disparity.

Oliver points out that there was an "arrogant belief" that the coronavirus would never come to the United States. "We are currently experiencing the consequences of those failures," he said.

Additionally, laboratory equipment, swabs, and chemical reagents to administer the tests have been difficult to come by. For months, many states saw swab shortages and the federal government did not intervene.

"To do the right tests, you need the right equipment," said Oliver. In response, Trump said this shortage did not exist and insisted that the governors "will find them very soon" as if it were a treasure hunt.

Trump finally invoked the Defense Production Act to increase supplies, but he did it late. There were many errors with diagnostic tests in the USA. USA And we were losing valuable time to fix them. The tests were highly rationed and administered to people who met strict criteria. Still, Kushner said this week on his victory lap that "We did this quickly" and that it was extraordinary.

"Taking months to do what other countries did in weeks is not extraordinary," said Oliver.

He then underwent body-fighting tests, which determines if he has the antibodies to fight the coronavirus. There is a good chance that, if you have them, you are immune, but we don't know yet because, as Oliver points out, “COVID-19 is so new that we are still not sure what levels of antibodies exactly hypothetically immune produce, how strong It would be that immunity and how long it could last. "

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that antibodies can prevent reinfection, but that has not been shown for this virus. "

The antibody test is also not exactly accurate. While the FDA slowed things down for diagnostic tests, they overcorrected when it came to antibody testing and gave the go-ahead for unsupervised testing. Oliver said there are more than 150 on the market and none are FDA approved and only 10 are FDA cleared.

That said, Oliver returns to testing, and he's not as available no matter how much he lies about it. He continued to do so and said last week that there is enough sufficient evidence to open up the country. and according to experts, it is not.

"We need to expand the evidence massively and immediately," said Oliver. “If we want to return to the world we are used to, the evidence is how we got there. That is a message that should unite everyone in this country. "