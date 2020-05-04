John Legend says he has a dance party with his kids almost every day

"I heard from our record label at the beginning that in the first two weeks the consumption decreased a little in the transmission sites, but I do not know if that has been the case at all times," he replied. "Can you imagine that there are changes in the way people listen to music when you change your lifestyle, the things you do. You drive less; you work less in the gym. There are times when people listen to music that is not happening, do you Who knows? My kids and I have a dance party almost every day, so we listen to a lot of music at home, but maybe some families don't have that kind of time to listen to music at home, while they would be listening to music in others. moments, like when they take their children to school. "

The "All of Me,quot; star acknowledged that "it's been crazy,quot; on the career side, noting that "we have all this new music that we were preparing to release and you never know how this all affects how people are doing. to receive it. " "

"Will they receive it differently?" Legend, who is ready to release his album Greater love in the future, he told the magazine. "And then of course we have had to cancel all kinds of performances. We just don't know what's going to happen. I know I have a lot of music that I want people to listen to and we're finishing the album is ready and we still want to release it reasonably soon. But when it comes to doing all the things you would do to support an album in the presence of other people, that might not happen for a while. "